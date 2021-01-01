Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Huawei Honor 8 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8 Pro, which is powered by Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 7.75% more screen real estate
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
- Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Pro
- Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
- 90% higher pixel density (515 vs 271 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (556 against 422 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Fingerprint scanner
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
52
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|16:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|73.85%
|RGB color space
|90%
|-
|PWM
|77 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|22 ms
|38.4 ms
|Contrast
|2050:1
|1803:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|6.97 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP8
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1037 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
84093
Honor 8 Pro +52%
128240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106933
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|9 GB
|11.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:22 hr
Talk (3G)
25:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2017
|Release date
|March 2019
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.321 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
