Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8 Pro, which is powered by Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 7.75% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Pro
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • 90% higher pixel density (515 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (556 against 422 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10
vs
Honor 8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 271 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 73.85%
Display tests
RGB color space 90% -
PWM 77 Hz Not detected
Response time 22 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast 2050:1 1803:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Honor 8 Pro +32%
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 6.97 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10 +10%
81.6%
Honor 8 Pro
73.85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10 and Huawei Honor 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 850 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A10
84093
Honor 8 Pro +52%
128240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10
106933
Honor 8 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9
OS size 9 GB 11.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A10
n/a
Honor 8 Pro
10:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A10
n/a
Honor 8 Pro
10:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A10
n/a
Honor 8 Pro
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10 +4%
86.1 dB
Honor 8 Pro
82.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2017
Release date March 2019 April 2017
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

