Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A 2020, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.