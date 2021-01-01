Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 5.48% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- 58% higher pixel density (427 vs 271 PPI)
- Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (621 against 422 nits)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Weighs 19 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
52
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
50
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.65 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|76.12%
|RGB color space
|90%
|-
|PWM
|77 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|22 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|2050:1
|1529:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A10 +12%
84093
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106933
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|9 GB
|9.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|December 2017
|Release date
|March 2019
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.321 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.
