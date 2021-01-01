Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10 vs Honor 9A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 237 and 176 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (534 against 428 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10
vs
Honor 9A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 271 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 90% 94.1%
PWM 77 Hz -
Response time 22 ms 31 ms
Contrast 2050:1 1492:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10
428 nits
Honor 9A +25%
534 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A10
81.6%
Honor 9A
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10 and Huawei Honor 9A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10 +35%
237
Honor 9A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10
847
Honor 9A +7%
907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10
96336
Honor 9A
96673

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 9 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10 +1%
85.2 dB
Honor 9A
84.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 April 2020
Release date March 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9A is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (23.1%)
10 (76.9%)
Total votes: 13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
