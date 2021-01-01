Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 271 PPI)
- 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (163K versus 106K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3400 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|82%
|RGB color space
|90%
|99.6%
|PWM
|77 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|22 ms
|24.2 ms
|Contrast
|2050:1
|871:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Mate 20 Lite +38%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
848
Mate 20 Lite +51%
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
84093
Mate 20 Lite +74%
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106933
Mate 20 Lite +53%
163179
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|9 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
24:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|August 2018
|Release date
|March 2019
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 285 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.321 W/kg
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is definitely a better buy.
