Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • 53% higher pixel density (415 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 106K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (495 against 422 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.2:9
PPI 271 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 90% 99.4%
PWM 77 Hz Not detected
Response time 22 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast 2050:1 820:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10
422 nits
P30 Lite +17%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10
81.6%
P30 Lite +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10
238
P30 Lite +32%
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10
848
P30 Lite +52%
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A10
84093
P30 Lite +65%
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10
106933
P30 Lite +31%
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10.0
OS size 9 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A10
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A10
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A10
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10
86.1 dB
P30 Lite +3%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

