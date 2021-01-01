Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.