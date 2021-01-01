Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10 vs Y5 (2019) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Huawei Y5 (2019)

Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy A10
VS
Хуавей У5 (2019)
Huawei Y5 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3020 mAh
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (96K versus 73K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 237 and 165 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (587 against 428 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10
vs
Y5 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 271 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 90% 96.1%
PWM 77 Hz 1000 Hz
Response time 22 ms 22 ms
Contrast 2050:1 955:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10
428 nits
Y5 (2019) +37%
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A10 +4%
81.6%
Y5 (2019)
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10 and Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10 +44%
237
Y5 (2019)
165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10 +58%
847
Y5 (2019)
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10 +30%
96336
Y5 (2019)
73952

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9
OS size 9 GB 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10 +6%
85.2 dB
Y5 (2019)
80.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 April 2019
Release date March 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y5 (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (42.3%)
15 (57.7%)
Total votes: 26

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Galaxy A10
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A10
3. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A10
4. Samsung Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A10
5. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Samsung Galaxy A10
6. Huawei Honor 8A and Y5 (2019)
7. Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Huawei Y5 (2019)
8. Huawei Y6 (2019) and Y5 (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish