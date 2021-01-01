Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Huawei Y6s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Huawei Y6s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3020 mAh
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (428 against 392 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 237 and 174 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6s
- Fingerprint scanner
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (107K versus 96K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Weighs 18 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.6%
|79.2%
|RGB color space
|90%
|94.1%
|PWM
|77 Hz
|100 Hz
|Response time
|22 ms
|43 ms
|Contrast
|2050:1
|1211:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|250 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10 +36%
237
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
847
Huawei Y6s +18%
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96336
Huawei Y6s +12%
107667
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|9 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|2:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|3266 x 2450
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|January 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.321 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y6s.
