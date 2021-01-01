Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10 vs Hot 10s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Infinix Hot 10s

Самсунг Галакси А10
VS
Инфиникс Хот 10s
Samsung Galaxy A10
Infinix Hot 10s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 39 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
  • Comes with 2600 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (463 against 423 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10
vs
Hot 10s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 21:9
PPI 271 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 90% -
PWM 77 Hz -
Response time 22 ms -
Contrast 2050:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10
423 nits
Hot 10s +9%
463 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10
81.6%
Hot 10s +2%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10 and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10
236
Hot 10s +53%
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10
840
Hot 10s +60%
1340
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A10
122670
Hot 10s
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 XOS 7.6
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 3:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3968 x 2976
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10
86.1 dB
Hot 10s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 April 2021
Release date March 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 135 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 10s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Samsung Galaxy A50
3. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Samsung Galaxy A31
4. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Xiaomi Redmi 7
5. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
6. Infinix Hot 10s and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
7. Infinix Hot 10s and Xiaomi Poco M3
8. Infinix Hot 10s and Vivo Y31
9. Infinix Hot 10s and Oppo Realme C25
10. Infinix Hot 10s and Tecno Pova 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish