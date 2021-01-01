Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10 vs Note 10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Infinix Note 10

Самсунг Галакси А10
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10
Samsung Galaxy A10
Infinix Note 10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 37 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 271 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (472 against 430 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10
vs
Note 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20.5:9
PPI 271 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 90% -
PWM 77 Hz -
Response time 22 ms -
Contrast 2050:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10
430 nits
Note 10 +10%
472 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10
81.6%
Note 10 +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10 and Infinix Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10
240
Note 10 +53%
366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10
848
Note 10 +57%
1328
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A10
83703
Note 10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10
107522
Note 10
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 XOS 7.6
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 70 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6000 x 4000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10
86.1 dB
Note 10
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 May 2021
Release date March 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 138 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A10 or Galaxy S10
2. Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A50
3. Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A31
4. Galaxy A10 or Redmi 7
5. Galaxy A10 or Redmi Note 8
6. Note 10 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Note 10 or Redmi 9
8. Note 10 or Poco M3
9. Note 10 or Redmi Note 10
10. Note 10 or Note 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish