Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Nokia 1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (96K versus 49K)
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2500 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • 38% higher pixel density (271 vs 197 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10
vs
1 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 480 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 271 ppi 197 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 75.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 90% -
PWM 77 Hz -
Response time 22 ms -
Contrast 2050:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10
428 nits
1 Plus +5%
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 145 mm (5.71 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 131 gramm (4.62 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A10 +9%
81.6%
1 Plus
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10 and Nokia 1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 850 MHz 570 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10
237
1 Plus
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10
847
1 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10 +96%
96336
1 Plus
49044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Android Go
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 2500 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10
85.2 dB
1 Plus
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 February 2019
Release date March 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 94 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10 is definitely a better buy.

