Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Nokia 3.1, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.87% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 410 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2990 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
  • 14% higher pixel density (310 vs 271 PPI)
  • Weighs 29.7 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower

Phone:
Galaxy A10
vs
Nokia 3.1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 271 ppi 310 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 69.73%
Display tests
RGB color space 90% 97.8%
PWM 77 Hz Not detected
Response time 22 ms 32.2 ms
Contrast 2050:1 2108:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10
428 nits
Nokia 3.1
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A10 +17%
81.6%
Nokia 3.1
69.73%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10 and Nokia 3.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10
96336
Nokia 3.1
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM One UI 2.0 Android One
OS size 9 GB 7.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 2990 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A10
n/a
Nokia 3.1
9:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A10
n/a
Nokia 3.1
10:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A10
n/a
Nokia 3.1
9:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10
85.2 dB
Nokia 3.1 +1%
85.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 May 2018
Release date March 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg 1.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10 is definitely a better buy.

