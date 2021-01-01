Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Oppo A15
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Oppo A15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 240 and 177 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A15
- Comes with 830 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3400 mAh
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (112K versus 97K)
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (481 against 437 nits)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|83%
|RGB color space
|90%
|-
|PWM
|77 Hz
|-
|Response time
|22 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2050:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10 +36%
240
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
871
Oppo A15 +16%
1010
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97700
Oppo A15 +15%
112290
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|ColorOS 7.2
|OS size
|9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|4230 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|2:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|October 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 124 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.321 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A15 is definitely a better buy.
