Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Oppo A53
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (143K versus 95K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1804 MHz
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|89.2%
|RGB color space
|90%
|-
|PWM
|77 Hz
|-
|Response time
|22 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2050:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1804 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
237
Oppo A53 +5%
248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
849
Oppo A53 +45%
1234
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
95556
Oppo A53 +50%
143249
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|ColorOS 7.2
|OS size
|9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|1:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4368 x 2912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|August 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.321 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A53 is definitely a better buy.
