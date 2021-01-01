Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10 vs Oppo A53 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (143K versus 95K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1804 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10
vs
Oppo A53

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 271 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 89.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 90% -
PWM 77 Hz -
Response time 22 ms -
Contrast 2050:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10
430 nits
Oppo A53 +11%
478 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10
81.6%
Oppo A53 +9%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10 and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10
237
Oppo A53 +5%
248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10
849
Oppo A53 +45%
1234
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10
95556
Oppo A53 +50%
143249

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10
85.2 dB
Oppo A53
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 August 2020
Release date March 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A53 is definitely a better buy.

