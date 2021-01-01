Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Oppo Realme 2
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 2
- Comes with 830 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3400 mAh
- Fingerprint scanner
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
49
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
45
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|81.2%
|RGB color space
|90%
|-
|PWM
|77 Hz
|-
|Response time
|22 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2050:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A10 +12%
84093
75399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106933
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|Color OS 5.1
|OS size
|9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|4230 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|2:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:08 hr
Talk (3G)
47:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|August 2018
|Release date
|March 2019
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.321 W/kg
|0.305 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|0.72 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 2.
