Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (428 against 385 nits)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (184K versus 96K)
  • Comes with 830 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3400 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P70
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 305 and 237 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10
vs
Realme 3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 271 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 90% -
PWM 77 Hz -
Response time 22 ms -
Contrast 2050:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10 +11%
428 nits
Realme 3
385 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A10
81.6%
Realme 3
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10 and Oppo Realme 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10
237
Realme 3 +29%
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10
847
Realme 3 +73%
1463
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10
96336
Realme 3 +92%
184889

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 9 GB 14.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A10
n/a
Realme 3
15:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A10
n/a
Realme 3
13:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A10
n/a
Realme 3
37:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10 +5%
85.2 dB
Realme 3
81 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg 0.616 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg 1.379 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 3 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
