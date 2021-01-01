Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10 vs Realme 6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Oppo Realme 6

Самсунг Галакси А10
VS
Оппо Реалми 6
Samsung Galaxy A10
Oppo Realme 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (281K versus 106K)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (405 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10
vs
Realme 6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 271 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 90% 98.7%
PWM 77 Hz Not detected
Response time 22 ms 25.4 ms
Contrast 2050:1 991:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Realme 6 +6%
449 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10
81.6%
Realme 6 +3%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10 and Oppo Realme 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Helio G90T
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G76MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10
238
Realme 6 +129%
546
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10
848
Realme 6 +101%
1708
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A10
84093
Realme 6
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10
106933
Realme 6 +164%
281777
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 Realme UI
OS size 9 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 5 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A10
n/a
Realme 6
17:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A10
n/a
Realme 6
14:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A10
n/a
Realme 6
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10
86.1 dB
Realme 6 +2%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date March 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A50
3. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A31
4. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Xiaomi Redmi 7
5. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
6. Oppo Realme 6 and Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Oppo Realme 6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
8. Oppo Realme 6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 6 and Realme 5 Pro
10. Oppo Realme 6 and Realme XT

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish