Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.