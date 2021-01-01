Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10 vs Galaxy A01 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Galaxy A01

Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy A10
VS
Самсунг Галакси А01
Samsung Galaxy A01

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (96K versus 87K)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 237 and 177 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • 11% higher pixel density (301 vs 271 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 271 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 75.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 90% -
PWM 77 Hz -
Response time 22 ms -
Contrast 2050:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10
428 nits
Galaxy A01
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A10 +9%
81.6%
Galaxy A01
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10 and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 505
GPU clock 850 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10 +34%
237
Galaxy A01
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10 +4%
847
Galaxy A01
814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10 +10%
96336
Galaxy A01
87653

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2
OS size 9 GB 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10
85.2 dB
Galaxy A01
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 December 2019
Release date March 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A01.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
111 (34.8%)
208 (65.2%)
Total votes: 319

