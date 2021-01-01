Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10 vs Galaxy A02s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Galaxy A02s

Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy A10
VS
Самсунг Галакси А02s
Samsung Galaxy A02s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Delivers 183% higher maximum brightness (425 against 150 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 238 and 145 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10
vs
Galaxy A02s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 271 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 90% -
PWM 77 Hz -
Response time 22 ms -
Contrast 2050:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10 +183%
425 nits
Galaxy A02s
150 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10
81.6%
Galaxy A02s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10 and Samsung Galaxy A02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10 +64%
238
Galaxy A02s
145
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10 +20%
846
Galaxy A02s
705
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10 +6%
95400
Galaxy A02s
90144

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 -
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 2:50 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10
85.8 dB
Galaxy A02s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 November 2020
Release date March 2019 January 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 131 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A02s is definitely a better buy.

