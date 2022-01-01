Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.