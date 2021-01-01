Samsung Galaxy A10e vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 53 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 5.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 96K)
- Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (644 against 442 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.83 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|79%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|999:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|-
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
232
iPhone 11 +464%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
838
iPhone 11 +309%
3425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
86044
iPhone 11 +426%
452283
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96170
iPhone 11 +445%
524428
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|One UI 1.0
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
17:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|August 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.14 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.77 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
