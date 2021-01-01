Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10e vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10e vs Apple iPhone 11

Самсунг Галакси А10е
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Samsung Galaxy A10e
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 53 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 5.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 96K)
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (644 against 442 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10e
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.83 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10e
442 nits
iPhone 11 +46%
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10e +3%
81.4%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10e and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 770 MHz -
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10e
232
iPhone 11 +464%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10e
838
iPhone 11 +309%
3425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A10e
86044
iPhone 11 +426%
452283
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10e
96170
iPhone 11 +445%
524428
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 1.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A10e
n/a
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A10e
n/a
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A10e
n/a
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10e
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced July 2019 September 2019
Release date August 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.14 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A10e and Galaxy A31
2. Galaxy A10e and Galaxy A20
3. Galaxy A10e and Galaxy A11
4. Galaxy A10e and Galaxy A10s
5. iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10
6. iPhone 11 and Galaxy A51
7. iPhone 11 and iPhone XR
8. iPhone 11 and Huawei P30
9. iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish