Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.