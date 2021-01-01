Samsung Galaxy A10e vs LG G6
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the LG G6
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 92% higher pixel density (565 vs 295 PPI)
- Supports WPC/PMA wireless charging up to
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (554 against 442 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (128K versus 96K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.83 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|565 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|78.57%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99%
|PWM
|-
|2410 Hz
|Response time
|-
|31.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2809:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|653 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
232
LG G6 +18%
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10e +26%
838
663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
86044
LG G6 +67%
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96170
LG G6 +34%
128596
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 1.0
|LG UX 6
|OS size
|-
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, WPC/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
22:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|125°
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
|-
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|18 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2019
|February 2017
|Release date
|August 2019
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 650 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.14 W/kg
|0.393 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.77 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG G6 is definitely a better buy.
