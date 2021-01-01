Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10e vs LG G6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10e vs LG G6

Самсунг Галакси А10е
VS
Лджи Джи 6
Samsung Galaxy A10e
LG G6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 92% higher pixel density (565 vs 295 PPI)
  • Supports WPC/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (554 against 442 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (128K versus 96K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10e
vs
LG G6

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.83 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 565 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 78.57%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - 2410 Hz
Response time - 31.4 ms
Contrast - 2809:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10e
442 nits
LG G6 +25%
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10e +4%
81.4%
LG G6
78.57%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10e and LG G6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 530
GPU clock 770 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10e
232
LG G6 +18%
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10e +26%
838
LG G6
663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A10e
86044
LG G6 +67%
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10e
96170
LG G6 +34%
128596
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 1.0 LG UX 6
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, WPC/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A10e
n/a
LG G6
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A10e
n/a
LG G6
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A10e
n/a
LG G6
22:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - - Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 18 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10e
n/a
LG G6
80.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced July 2019 February 2017
Release date August 2019 April 2017
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.14 W/kg 0.393 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG G6 is definitely a better buy.

