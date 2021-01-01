Samsung Galaxy A10e vs Nokia 1.3
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
- 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (94K versus 55K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (450 against 404 nits)
- Weighs 14 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
16
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
44
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.83 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.4%
|77.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|94%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1382:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Gray, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Qualcomm 215
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|-
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|-
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
828
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10e +72%
94634
55144
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 1.0
|-
|OS size
|-
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|32 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|August 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 75 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.14 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.77 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10e is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1