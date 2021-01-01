Samsung Galaxy A10e vs Nokia 1 Plus
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Nokia 1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
- 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (94K versus 49K)
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2500 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- 50% higher pixel density (295 vs 197 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
48
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
12
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
46
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
33
32
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
38
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5.83 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|480 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|197 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.4%
|75.1%
Design and build
|Height
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|145 mm (5.71 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|131 gramm (4.62 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Black, Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
828
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10e +93%
94634
49044
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 1.0
|Android Go
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|2500 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|32 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|August 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 94 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.14 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.77 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10e is definitely a better buy.
