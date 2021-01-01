Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10e vs Nokia 4.2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Nokia 4.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 232 and 178 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 4.2
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10e
vs
Nokia 4.2

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.83 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 295 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 76.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 92%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42 ms
Contrast - 1712:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10e +5%
442 nits
Nokia 4.2
419 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10e +6%
81.4%
Nokia 4.2
76.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10e and Nokia 4.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 505
GPU clock 770 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 833 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10e +30%
232
Nokia 4.2
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10e +1%
838
Nokia 4.2
829
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A10e +13%
86044
Nokia 4.2
76472
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10e +3%
96170
Nokia 4.2
93738
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 1.0 Android One
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 32 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10e
n/a
Nokia 4.2
87.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2019 February 2019
Release date August 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.14 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg 1.53 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10e is definitely a better buy.

