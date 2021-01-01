Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10e vs Nokia 7.2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10e vs Nokia 7.2

Самсунг Галакси А10е
VS
Нокиа 7.2
Samsung Galaxy A10e
Nokia 7.2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (176K versus 96K)
  • 36% higher pixel density (400 vs 295 PPI)
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (578 against 442 nits)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10e
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.83 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 295 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 82.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10e
442 nits
Nokia 7.2 +31%
578 nits

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10e
81.4%
Nokia 7.2 +1%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10e and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 512
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10e
232
Nokia 7.2 +41%
326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10e
838
Nokia 7.2 +73%
1447
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A10e
86044
Nokia 7.2 +66%
142995
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10e
96170
Nokia 7.2 +84%
176706
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 1.0 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A10e
n/a
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A10e
n/a
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A10e
n/a
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 32 mm -
Pixel size - 1.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10e
n/a
Nokia 7.2
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2019 September 2019
Release date August 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.14 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 7.2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A10e or Samsung Galaxy A31
2. Samsung Galaxy A10e or Samsung Galaxy A20
3. Samsung Galaxy A10e or Samsung Galaxy A11
4. Samsung Galaxy A10e or Samsung Galaxy A10s
5. Nokia 7.2 or Xiaomi Mi A3
6. Nokia 7.2 or Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Nokia 7.2 or Samsung Galaxy M30s
8. Nokia 7.2 or Nokia 5.3
9. Nokia 7.2 or Nokia 8.1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish