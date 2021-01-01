Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.