Samsung Galaxy A10e vs Nokia C1

VS
Samsung Galaxy A10e
Nokia C1

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Nokia C1, which is powered by Unisoc and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (96K versus 39K)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2500 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • 50% higher pixel density (295 vs 197 PPI)
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (442 against 387 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.7% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10e
vs
Nokia C1

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.83 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 480 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 197 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 72.7%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10e +14%
442 nits
Nokia C1
387 nits

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 147.6 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10e +12%
81.4%
Nokia C1
72.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10e and Nokia C1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Unisoc
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) -
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 -
GPU clock 770 MHz -
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A10e
86044
Nokia C1
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10e +146%
96170
Nokia C1
39085
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 1.0 Stock Android
OS size - 6.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 2500 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2592 x 1944
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 32 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2019 December 2019
Release date August 2019 January 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 87 USD
SAR (head) 0.14 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10e is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

