Samsung Galaxy A10e vs Oppo A5 (2020)

Самсунг Галакси А10е
Samsung Galaxy A10e
Оппо А5 (2020)
Oppo A5 (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Oppo A5 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Weighs 54 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5 (2020)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 94K)
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10e
vs
A5 (2020)

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.83 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.4% 82.7%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10e
450 nits
A5 (2020) +6%
477 nits

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A10e
81.4%
A5 (2020) +2%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10e and Oppo A5 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 770 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10e
232
A5 (2020) +32%
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10e
828
A5 (2020) +68%
1393
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10e
94634
A5 (2020) +80%
170188

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 1.0 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28.26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix Hi-846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 32 mm -
Pixel size - 1.2 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2019 September 2019
Release date August 2019 October 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.14 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A5 (2020) is definitely a better buy.

