Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Oppo A5 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.