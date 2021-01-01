Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10e vs Galaxy A01 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 232 and 177 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10e
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 5.83 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.4% 75.1%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10e +5%
450 nits
Galaxy A01
428 nits

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A10e +8%
81.4%
Galaxy A01
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10e and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 505
GPU clock 770 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10e +31%
232
Galaxy A01
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10e +2%
828
Galaxy A01
814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10e +8%
94634
Galaxy A01
87653

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 1.0 One UI 2
OS size - 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 32 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2019 December 2019
Release date August 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.14 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10e. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A01.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (2.1%)
332 (97.9%)
Total votes: 339

