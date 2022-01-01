Samsung Galaxy A10e vs A01 Core
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (108K versus 48K)
- Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
40
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
45
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5.83 inches
|5.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|311 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|74.5%
Design and build
|Height
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
838
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 1.0
|Android Go
|OS size
|-
|5.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|32 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2019
|July 2020
|Release date
|August 2019
|August 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.14 W/kg
|0.64 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.77 W/kg
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10e. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core.
