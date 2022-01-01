Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.