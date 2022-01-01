Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10e vs Galaxy A02s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10e vs Galaxy A02s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (108K versus 97K)
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (449 against 404 nits)
  • 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 231 and 130 points
  • Weighs 55 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10e
vs
Galaxy A02s

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 5.83 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
Response time - 37 ms
Contrast - 1095:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10e +11%
449 nits
Galaxy A02s
404 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10e
81.4%
Galaxy A02s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10e and Samsung Galaxy A02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 770 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10e +78%
231
Galaxy A02s
130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10e +70%
838
Galaxy A02s
494
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A10e +11%
108333
Galaxy A02s
97861
CPU - 29781
GPU - 14379
Memory - 29514
UX - 24907
Total score 108333 97861
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 1.0 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:46 hr
Watching video - 14:37 hr
Gaming - 06:05 hr
Standby - 131 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A10e
n/a
Galaxy A02s
38:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2019 November 2020
Release date August 2019 January 2021
SAR (head) 0.14 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A02s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

