Samsung Galaxy A10e vs Galaxy A03
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (449 against 397 nits)
- Weighs 55 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
- 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 108K)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
40
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
63
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
45
53
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5.83 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|81.8%
Design and build
|Height
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Unisoc T606
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|-
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
231
Galaxy A03 +30%
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
838
Galaxy A03 +23%
1033
|CPU
|-
|59385
|GPU
|-
|26274
|Memory
|-
|34858
|UX
|-
|59038
|Total score
|108333
|178691
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6672
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 1.0
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|-
|13.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (20% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|3:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2019
|November 2021
|Release date
|August 2019
|January 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.14 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.77 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03 is definitely a better buy.
