Samsung Galaxy A10e vs Galaxy A03

Самсунг Галакси А10е
Самсунг Галакси А03
Samsung Galaxy A10e
Samsung Galaxy A03

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (449 against 397 nits)
  • Weighs 55 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 108K)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10e
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 5.83 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 81.8%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10e +13%
449 nits
Galaxy A03
397 nits

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10e
81.4%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10e and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10e
231
Galaxy A03 +30%
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10e
838
Galaxy A03 +23%
1033
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A10e
108333
Galaxy A03 +65%
178691
CPU - 59385
GPU - 26274
Memory - 34858
UX - 59038
Total score 108333 178691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 6672
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 11
ROM One UI 1.0 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (20% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 3:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2019 November 2021
Release date August 2019 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.14 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
