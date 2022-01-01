Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.