Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10e vs Galaxy A03s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10e vs Galaxy A03s

Самсунг Галакси А10е
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03s
Samsung Galaxy A10e
Samsung Galaxy A03s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.83-inch Samsung Galaxy A10e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on July 13, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Weighs 55 grams less
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 231 and 178 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (119K versus 108K)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (485 against 449 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10e
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 5.83 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.9%
PWM - 806 Hz
Response time - 43 ms
Contrast - 1126:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10e
449 nits
Galaxy A03s +8%
485 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 69.6 mm (2.74 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10e
81.4%
Galaxy A03s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10e and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 770 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 -
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10e +30%
231
Galaxy A03s
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10e
838
Galaxy A03s +5%
884
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A10e
108333
Galaxy A03s +10%
119455
CPU - 36930
GPU - 15632
Memory - 29149
UX - 38919
Total score 108333 119455
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 11
ROM One UI 1.0 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 13.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (15% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 3:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:57 hr
Watching video - 14:23 hr
Gaming - 06:16 hr
Standby - 124 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A10e
n/a
Galaxy A03s
39:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10e
n/a
Galaxy A03s
86.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2019 August 2021
Release date August 2019 August 2021
SAR (head) 0.14 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Samsung Galaxy A10e
2. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Samsung Galaxy A03s
3. Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Samsung Galaxy A03s
4. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Samsung Galaxy A03s
5. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core vs Samsung Galaxy A03s
6. Motorola G Pure vs Samsung Galaxy A03s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish