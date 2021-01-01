Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on August 12, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.