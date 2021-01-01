Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10s vs Y5 (2017) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on August 12, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 13.92% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2017)
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10s
vs
Y5 (2017)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 271 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.7% 66.78%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10s
402 nits
Y5 (2017)
n/a

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10s +21%
80.7%
Y5 (2017)
66.78%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10s and Huawei Y5 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 733 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 4.1
OS size 9.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2019 April 2017
Release date August 2019 May 2017
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg -
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10s is definitely a better buy.

