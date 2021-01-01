Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on August 12, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.