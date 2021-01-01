Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on August 12, 2019, against the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.