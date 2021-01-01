Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10s vs Y7 Pro (2019) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10s vs Huawei Y7 Pro (2019)

Самсунг Галакси А10с
Samsung Galaxy A10s
VS
Хуавей У7 Про (2019)
Huawei Y7 Pro (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on August 12, 2019, against the Huawei Y7 Pro (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7 Pro (2019)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (543 against 398 nits)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery life, charging type and speed
Photo and video recording quality
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10s
vs
Y7 Pro (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 271 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.7% 80%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10s
398 nits
Y7 Pro (2019) +36%
543 nits

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A10s +1%
80.7%
Y7 Pro (2019)
80%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10s and Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 8.2
OS size 9.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2019 December 2018
Release date August 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg -
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A10s. It has a better performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound.

