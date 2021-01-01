Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10s vs 3.1 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10s vs Nokia 3.1 Plus

Самсунг Галакси А10с
Samsung Galaxy A10s
VS
Нокиа 3.1 Плюс
Nokia 3.1 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on August 12, 2019, against the Nokia 3.1 Plus, which is powered by the same chip and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1 Plus
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (510 against 398 nits)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10s
vs
3.1 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 271 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.7% 77.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.5%
PWM - 2427 Hz
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 3094:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10s
398 nits
3.1 Plus +28%
510 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A10s +4%
80.7%
3.1 Plus
77.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10s and Nokia 3.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10s
138
3.1 Plus +2%
141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10s
488
3.1 Plus +66%
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10s
76156
3.1 Plus
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Android One
OS size 9.8 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K3L5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10s
n/a
3.1 Plus
75.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2019 October 2018
Release date August 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg 0.411 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg 1.576 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 3.1 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A10s or Samsung Galaxy A31
2. Samsung Galaxy A10s or Samsung Galaxy A30s
3. Samsung Galaxy A10s or Xiaomi Redmi 8A
4. Samsung Galaxy A10s or Samsung Galaxy A20s
5. Samsung Galaxy A10s or Samsung Galaxy A01
6. Nokia 3.1 Plus or Xiaomi Redmi 8
7. Nokia 3.1 Plus or Nokia 6.1
8. Nokia 3.1 Plus or Nokia 4.2
9. Nokia 3.1 Plus or Nokia 2.3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish