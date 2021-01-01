Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10s vs Nokia 6.1 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on August 12, 2019, against the Nokia 6.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 6.53% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1
  • 48% higher pixel density (401 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (109K versus 84K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (466 against 396 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10s
vs
Nokia 6.1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 271 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.7% 74.17%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10s
396 nits
Nokia 6.1 +18%
466 nits

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 148.8 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10s +9%
80.7%
Nokia 6.1
74.17%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10s and Nokia 6.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 508
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10s
137
Nokia 6.1 +28%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10s
490
Nokia 6.1 +97%
965
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A10s
74487
Nokia 6.1 +21%
90063
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10s
84135
Nokia 6.1 +31%
109960
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Android One
OS size 9.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A10s
n/a
Nokia 6.1
10:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A10s
n/a
Nokia 6.1
10:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A10s
n/a
Nokia 6.1
18:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 January 2018
Release date August 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg 0.944 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg 1.82 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 6.1. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A10s.

