Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on August 12, 2019, against the Nokia 6.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.