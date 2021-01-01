Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10s vs Realme 8i – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10s vs Oppo Realme 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on August 12, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (541 against 407 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10s
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 271 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.7% 84.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10s
407 nits
Realme 8i +33%
541 nits

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10s
80.7%
Realme 8i +5%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10s and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10s
138
Realme 8i +292%
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10s
498
Realme 8i +284%
1914
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 9.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A10s
n/a
Realme 8i
17:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A10s
n/a
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A10s
n/a
Realme 8i
42:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No -
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2021
Release date August 2019 September 2021
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 173 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg -
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

