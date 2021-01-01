Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on August 12, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.