Samsung Galaxy A10s vs Galaxy A01
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on August 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (87K versus 76K)
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (428 against 398 nits)
- 11% higher pixel density (301 vs 271 PPI)
- 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 138 points
- Weighs 19 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
Value for money
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|301 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|80.7%
|75.1%
Design and build
|Height
|156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
138
Galaxy A01 +28%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
488
Galaxy A01 +67%
814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
76156
Galaxy A01 +15%
87653
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 2
|OS size
|9.8 GB
|7.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|August 2019
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.893 W/kg
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|2.07 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A10s. It has a better battery life, connectivity, and sound.
