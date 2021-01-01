Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10s vs Galaxy A01 Core – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10s vs A01 Core

Самсунг Галакси А10с
Samsung Galaxy A10s
VS
Самсунг Галакси А01 Core
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on August 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (77K versus 52K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
  • 15% higher pixel density (311 vs 271 PPI)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10s
vs
Galaxy A01 Core

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.2 inches 5.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.5:9
PPI 271 ppi 311 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.7% 74.5%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10s
402 nits
Galaxy A01 Core +7%
432 nits

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10s +8%
80.7%
Galaxy A01 Core
74.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10s and Samsung Galaxy A01 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10s +47%
77461
Galaxy A01 Core
52787

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 Android Go
OS size 9.8 GB 5.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2019 July 2020
Release date August 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10s. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core.

