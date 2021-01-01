Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10s vs Galaxy A03s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on August 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (121K versus 98K)
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 171 and 138 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10s
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 271 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.7% 81.8%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10s
407 nits
Galaxy A03s
407 nits

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10s
80.7%
Galaxy A03s +1%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10s and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 -
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 -
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10s
138
Galaxy A03s +24%
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10s
498
Galaxy A03s +99%
989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A10s
98256
Galaxy A03s +23%
121222
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 3.0
OS size 9.8 GB 13.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 2:30 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2019 August 2021
Release date August 2019 August 2021
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 139 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03s is definitely a better buy.

