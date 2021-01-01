Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10s vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10s vs Galaxy A10

Самсунг Галакси А10с
Samsung Galaxy A10s
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on August 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (96K versus 76K)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (428 against 398 nits)
  • 72% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 237 and 138 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10s
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 271 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.7% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM - 77 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10s
398 nits
Galaxy A10 +8%
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A10s
80.7%
Galaxy A10 +1%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10s and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10s
138
Galaxy A10 +72%
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10s
488
Galaxy A10 +74%
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10s
76156
Galaxy A10 +26%
96336

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 9.8 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10s
n/a
Galaxy A10
85.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2019 February 2019
Release date August 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A10.

