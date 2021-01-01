Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.