Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.