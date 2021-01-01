Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Huawei P Smart 2021
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
- 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (167K versus 87K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 297 and 270 points
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|84.3%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|-
|30.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1034:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~83.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
270
P Smart 2021 +10%
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
995
P Smart 2021 +32%
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
73481
P Smart 2021 +81%
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
87188
P Smart 2021 +92%
167029
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|10.4 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
41:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|0.85 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2021 is definitely a better buy.
