Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (167K versus 87K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 297 and 270 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A11
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
Response time - 30.8 ms
Contrast - 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A11 +1%
442 nits
P Smart 2021
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A11
81.6%
P Smart 2021 +3%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A11 and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 720 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A11
270
P Smart 2021 +10%
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A11
995
P Smart 2021 +32%
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A11
73481
P Smart 2021 +81%
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A11
87188
P Smart 2021 +92%
167029
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 10.4 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A11
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A11
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A11
n/a
P Smart 2021
41:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2020
Release date May 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2021 is definitely a better buy.

