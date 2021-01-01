Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A11 vs P Smart Z – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 13, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart Z, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 19.8 grams less
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart Z
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (157K versus 86K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (391 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1600 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 334 and 274 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A11
vs
P Smart Z

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31 ms
Contrast - 1219:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A11 +5%
442 nits
P Smart Z
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A11
81.6%
P Smart Z +3%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A11 and Huawei P Smart Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 720 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A11
274
P Smart Z +22%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A11
1008
P Smart Z +39%
1403
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A11
72774
P Smart Z +87%
136038
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A11
86990
P Smart Z +81%
157378
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9
OS size 10.4 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A11
n/a
P Smart Z
85.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 May 2019
Release date May 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart Z. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A11.

